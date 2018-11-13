Recruiting new drivers is hard. That’s why many trucking companies make it their primary mission to retain the drivers they already have. And, with so many retention program options, it’s imperative to know what’s working and what’s most effective.

Now you can get the answers you need to help drive your driver incentive and retention programs forward. Based on a survey of nearly 250 participants, this new ebook features Gordon Klemp, the president of the National Transportation Institute, whose work on driver salaries and incentive programs is considered one of the industry’s leading benchmarks; and Mike Posz, Director of Safety for Fraley & Schilling, who is using safety-related data as a vital part of his driver retention and incentive programs.

Download the eBook "Trends in Driver Incentive Programs " and find out why one fleet said, “I’m happy to pay out for safety. In fact, I hope 100% of our drivers qualify for our quarterly safety performance bonus.” From SmartDrive