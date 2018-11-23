Truck drivers offer safe driving tips for Thanksgiving holiday

The American Trucking Associations and professional truck drivers from ATA’s Share the Road highway safety program offer timely tips for safe driving during the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

“Truck drivers are delivering turkeys, cranberries and all the helpings, fixin’s, and stuffings that make Thanksgiving an enjoyable holiday, but we want to remind the motoring public how important safe driving is during this busy travel weekend,” said Share the Road professional truck driver Scott Harrison, of K-Limited Carrier. “We have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving--family, food, security and opportunity--and if we can all pay attention to some basic safe driving skills this week, it will be a great start to the holiday season.”

AAA estimates more than 54 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this Thanksgiving weekend, which is the highest projection since 2005. That forecast includes more than 48 million Americans who plan to travel via automobile on our nation’s roads and highways, sharing the road with professional truck drivers who are delivering holiday goods as well as medicine, building materials and other critical items.

Professional truck drivers recommend patience and executing a travel plan throughout the week. The American Transportation Research Institute provides a very helpful resource for members of the motoring public looking to develop a travel agenda for Thanksgiving--the ATRI 2018 Top 100 Truck Bottleneck List. The list charts average speed by time of day for all 100 bottlenecks and is particularly useful for motorists traveling through unfamiliar regions.

Share the Road’s instructional video spreads truck safety messages to the millions of motorists who will be driving alongside large trucks this week. The video, featuring professional truck drivers, gives an eight-minute recap of critical safe-driving habits and has already been viewed by hundreds of thousands of motorists, including truck drivers and the general motoring public.

Thanksgiving offers several other driving challenges beyond traffic congestion. Many regions have experienced the first snowfall of the year and winter driving presents unique problems for motorists, including high wind and blowing snow. At times, the effects of winter weather can produce low visibility for drivers, further necessitating the need for safe following distances, reduced speeds and vehicle maintenance. Similarly, freezing temperatures can have a profound impact on vehicles and the roadways. A thorough pre-trip inspection and understanding of driving conditions can play a significant role in driving success this holiday season.

These driving tips also apply to Californians who are dealing with low visibility caused by recent fires.

“As someone who’s spent his truck driving career in Maine, I can assure all drivers that these safe driving tips can be life-saving,” said Share the Road professional truck driver Jon Brockway, of Walmart Transportation. “It is essential that your vehicle is prepared for long trips and that you pack a few extra blankets, water bottles and dry food. Be sure to check your wiper fluids, antifreeze, and try to give other drivers, including trucks, plenty of space as you’re navigating throughout the week.”

Share the Road professional drivers recommend these safety tips to drivers and would like to remind motorists about some key elements of safe driving, including how to operate small passenger vehicles near large tractor-trailers: