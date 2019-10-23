Skip navigation
Menu
102319 lightning systems.jpg Photo: Lightning Systems
LightningElectric Transit being charged.
Technology

Lightning Systems introduces 'Lightning On Tap' charging solutions

The company’s charging solutions includes a comprehensive range of AC and DC fast charge charging stations for fleet electric vehicles.

Colorado-based Lightning Systems, a developer of zero-emission drivetrains, has introduced 'Lightning On Tap' charging solutions, a comprehensive offering of AC and DC fast charge charging stations.

“With more fleet operators making the switch to electric trucks and buses, planning and installing charging systems has brought a whole new set of challenges for our customers. We can now help overcome that challenge by delivering a full suite of charging hardware and software options,” said Tim Reeser, Lightning Systems CEO. “We know first-hand that fleets need timely and specific help with charging solutions for their commercial vehicles.”

Related: Lightning Systems seeing growth as electric grant programs expand

Lightning Systems’ lineup of new chargers includes both AC and DC fast charge options, ranging from affordable 7.2kW AC chargers to high-end 100kW DC fast chargers, which deliver much shorter charging times for high-battery-capacity commercial EVs.

Along with a comprehensive offering of charging hardware, Lightning also cultivated partnerships with software and energy management companies like The Mobility House, a full-service charging management company. “The Mobility House offers everything from in-depth planning to installation to management services,” said Brandon McNeil, director of operations, Lightning Systems. “These services assist our customers in painlessly deploying EV charging solutions, while also optimizing their experience in day-to-day operation.”

Related: Lightning Systems upgrades its e-powertrain for Ford Transit

Some jurisdictions, such as California and Colorado, offer grants or other incentives that may partially or fully cover the cost of charging solutions. Certain electric utility companies have also subsidy programs.

TAGS: News Emissions Running Green
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
102219 Renault Hydrogen Kangoo ZE.jpg
Renault joins Toyota, Mercedes with hydrogen delivery van
Oct 22, 2019
102119-Wing-drone-delivery.png
First consumer drone delivery service takes off in Virginia
Oct 21, 2019
continental-electric-truck-tire.jpg
Continental opens first new truck tire plant
Oct 21, 2019
101719-Surfsight-Geotab-camera-video.png
Surfsight HD in-cab camera joins Geotab Marketplace
Oct 17, 2019