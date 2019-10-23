Lightning Systems introduces 'Lightning On Tap' charging solutions

Colorado-based Lightning Systems, a developer of zero-emission drivetrains, has introduced 'Lightning On Tap' charging solutions, a comprehensive offering of AC and DC fast charge charging stations.

“With more fleet operators making the switch to electric trucks and buses, planning and installing charging systems has brought a whole new set of challenges for our customers. We can now help overcome that challenge by delivering a full suite of charging hardware and software options,” said Tim Reeser, Lightning Systems CEO. “We know first-hand that fleets need timely and specific help with charging solutions for their commercial vehicles.”

Lightning Systems’ lineup of new chargers includes both AC and DC fast charge options, ranging from affordable 7.2kW AC chargers to high-end 100kW DC fast chargers, which deliver much shorter charging times for high-battery-capacity commercial EVs.

Along with a comprehensive offering of charging hardware, Lightning also cultivated partnerships with software and energy management companies like The Mobility House, a full-service charging management company. “The Mobility House offers everything from in-depth planning to installation to management services,” said Brandon McNeil, director of operations, Lightning Systems. “These services assist our customers in painlessly deploying EV charging solutions, while also optimizing their experience in day-to-day operation.”

Some jurisdictions, such as California and Colorado, offer grants or other incentives that may partially or fully cover the cost of charging solutions. Certain electric utility companies have also subsidy programs.