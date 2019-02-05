Goodyear: Endurance LHS is long on miles

Goodyear said its Endurance LHS long-haul steer tire, which was introduced last year and is designed for longest wear, is delivering even more mileage than expected in actual field use.

The Endurance LHS "is providing extraordinary mileage in fleet evaluations—in some cases, 175,000 miles, 186,000 miles, and in one fleet test, more than 210,000 miles," said Mahesh Kavaturu, Goodyear's director of technology for commercial tires.

Kavaturu noted that 13 fleets have evaluated the tire, logging more than 13 million combined miles to date. And more than 200 fleets are currently running the Goodyear Endurance LHS.

Like its complement tire, the Goodyear Endurance LHD long-haul drive tire, the Goodyear Endurance LHS is SmartWay-verified and is a part of Goodyear's Total Solution of trusted products, reliable services and fleet management tools, delivered by a nationwide network.

Optimized to help provide long miles to removal, the Goodyear Endurance LHS features:

A new, wear-resistant tread compound

A new dual-layer tread with uniform stiffness for slow, even wear

New rigid casing construction for a consistent footprint

New casing compounds for low rolling resistance

Goodyear

"Long-haul fleets are the biggest segment of the North American trucking market," said Kavaturu. "When it comes to tires, these companies measure every mile. And they want to get as many miles as possible out of their tire investment, without sacrificing other performance benefits like fuel efficiency, even wear and traction."

The Goodyear Endurance LHS is available in the following sizes: 295/75R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); 11R22.5 (Load Ranges G and H); 285/75R24.5 (Load Ranges G and H); and 11R24.5 (Load Ranges G and H).

"We are confident the new Goodyear Endurance LHS, along with the Goodyear Endurance LHD, can help fleets achieve this balance and ultimately lower their operating costs," Kavaturu added.

Both the Goodyear Endurance LHS and Goodyear Endurance LHD are available through the Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Network, which encompasses more than 2,300 Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers and authorized, independent Goodyear commercial tire dealerships throughout the United States and Canada.

"We are confident the Goodyear Endurance LHS will become the 'go-to' steer tire for long-haul fleets that are looking for optimal returns on their tire investment," said Kavaturu.