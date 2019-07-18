Heavy-hauler 'gets it right' with tires for double-drop trailers

Try and try again. According to Linus Sweger, shop foreman for Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based Keen Transport, that’s what he did while finding tires for the company’s double-drop trailers.

“We’re a heavy-haul operation and run 175 power units and 450 trailers,” said Sweger. “We run flatbeds and double-drops, but it’s the double-drops that are incredibly hard on tires. We haul front-end loaders and dozers on the trailers, so we’ll often max out at 80,000 pounds on the load. With that much weight, and with the trailer configuration, there is a lot of sharp turning and front axle scrub. We also have to deal with a lot of gravel in yards, so the abuse the tires go through is what I think is the toughest out there.”

Sweger, who handles tire purchases for Keen, said it was a challenge to find tires that would last. “I tried more than six different brands, including tires from the Tier 1’s,” he said. “Nothing worked. I kept winding up with tires that would get irregular wear – especially on the inside shoulders. We also had problems with cupping. We couldn’t get mileage numbers since we always had to pull the tires due to tire issues. We thought we were stuck and would have to live with poor tire performance. That was costing us money.”

But, that changed after a conversation with Rocky Hare, a salesperson from Service Tire Truck Centers. “Rocky told us about the Roadmaster RM272 (engineered by Cooper Tire), and how the tires were really engineered for drop-down and spread-axle trailers. He suggested we try a set to see how they’d perform.”

Keen Transport’s Linus Sweger discusses tire selection with Rocky Hare from Service Tire.

That one test came back with impressive results. “We ran them 165,000 miles and the wear was perfect. So, we tried more, and we had more of the same. The tires were all doing great in a very tough application. There was no irregular wear or cupping. That was really eye-opening since the price of the tires were quite a bit less than the other tires we were trying. We were actually paying less for better performance.”

Today, Keen Transport is running the Roadmaster RM272 on all 80 of its double-drop trailers, and as they wear out due to mileage, they have Service Tire Truck Centers take the tires for retreading. “Since we don’t put retreads on our trailers, we take the casing credit,” explained Sweger.

According to Howie Harding, vice president of sales for Service Tire Truck Centers, finding the right tire brings added-value to their customer. “It’s not one brand fits all,” he said. “A tire might perform well in one application, but it doesn’t mean it’s the perfect fit for another. Cooper Tire really did a great job with the Roadmaster RM272. Tires in this application, and in spread-axle, are arguably the most abused of any in the trucking industry. When trucks pulling these trailers make a turn, an enormous amount of lateral force is distributed across a tire’s total footprint. This can cause the trailer’s forward axle to drag along the ground sideways through the turn. Cooper has told us that as much as 60 percent of the 5,000 pounds that drop-deck trailer tires carry transfers from the footprint to the shoulder rib of the front axle tire on the inside of a sharp turn.”

According to Harding, the Roadmaster design allows the tire to slide more easily and the load is distributed more evenly across the tire’s entire footprint so that the shoulder takes less of the brunt of the lateral forces. “The RM272 has a slightly rounded tread footprint, along with a reinforced shoulder, to help withstand extreme side forces,” he said. “And it has a tread compound that provides balance between resistance to side forces and optimum wear. It’s why we’re never shy about recommending this tire.”

“And, we’re glad they did,” concluded Sweger. “I finally was able to cross off trailer tires on my list of things to test.”