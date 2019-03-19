Yokohama debuts two new commercial tires

ATLANTA. Yokohama Tire Corporation, is showcasing its two new, long-lasting, fuel-efficient tires, the 712L and 114R UW, here at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition this week.

Manufactured in Yokohama’s plant in West Point, MS, the 712L long-haul, drive tire will be available April 1 in four sizes: 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5. The 114R UWB is the successor to the RY407 UWB. It will be available later in the year in size 445/50R22.5.

“The deep-tread 712L offers advanced wear resistance, top-tier fuel-efficiency and traction, and tough, durable construction,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “It’s designed for fleets to keep their trucks rolling for a long, long time.”

The new SmartWay-verified, low-rolling resistance tires will be on display in the Yokohama booth along with a dozen other tires from the company, including steering and all position tires, drive tires and tires specifically intended for pick-up and delivery operations and for over-the-road applications: