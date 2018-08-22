Date: September 13, 2018

Time: 2PM Eastern

Managing fleet maintenance has never been a more demanding challenge. With changes in equipment, regulation and the demand to increase profitability, the temptation is to seek comfort in the familiar.

While understandable, there is a potential for significant benefits to updating the oil fleets use to protect their engines. Even an incremental change to less viscosity, such as moving to 10W-30 from 15W-40, can influence fuel economy without lessening engine protection.

A better understanding of the numerous types and specifications of engine oils on the market today can help fleet managers optimize their selection of oils. Learn some of the fine points on CK-4 vs. FA-4, compared with the former standard of CJ-4.

There are also fully synthetic, synthetic blend and classic mineral oils available on store shelves.

Join Fleet Owner on Thursday, September 13, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT for a discussion on oil viscosity and how less of it can be better for your trucks. You will hear from:

Greg Braziunas, manager of transmission, clutch, fluids and test-planning engineering mechanics for Daimler Trucks North America

Mark Betner, heavy-duty lubricant manager at CITGO Lubricants

This important free event is sponsored by CITGO Lubricants.