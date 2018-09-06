October 3, 2018 | 2PM ET / 11AM PT

Demand for trucking services is high and keeping a full stable of drivers is tough, so how can fleet managers do all that is asked of them?

Join Fleet Owner on Wednesday, October 3rd at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT for two very different takes on capacity and constraints within trucking. A Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration official will talk about changes that could soon take place in the national driver hours-of-service rule, which is now in a public comment period. What are the changes the agency is considering? Will a proposal make it harder or easier for fleets to operate, and when might this happen? Hear answers directly from FMCSA.

As for the present, we'll also hear how better management of a company’s trailer fleet helps the carrier comply with the current HOS rule and keep freight moving to customers. With hours of service monitored by electronic logging devices, the need for efficient equipment usage has never been greater.

This special, free event is open to the public and sponsored by Spireon Inc., the connected-vehicle-intelligence company that provides fleets with tracking and management technology.