Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

A video safety program is the easiest way to prove innocence during collisions, citations and more – resulting in immediate savings for your fleet. However, the team at Decker Truck Line learned early on that the additional benefits gained from a comprehensive driver coaching program can lead to long-term growth and profitability. From reducing risky driving like distractions and unsafe following to successfully getting Decker drivers invested in their safety scores, Decker has seen significant improvements throughout the organization over the past year.

Join us on March 20th, to hear safety insights and financial perspectives from this industry leader in transportation and logistics.

SPEAKERS

Tim Burns

CFO

Decker Truck Line

Rick George

Vice President of Safety

Decker Truck Line

Jen Lawler

Safety Director, CDS

Decker Truck Line

Kaitlin Jager

Senior Customer Success Manager

SmartDrive