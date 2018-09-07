All trucking fleets want to reduce their carbon footprints but have real concerns how any change could impact their bottom line.

One easy - but often misunderstood - option - is using renewable diesel fuel, which can help fleets go “green” overnight with little-to-no disruptions to their operations. Renewable diesel fuel is not biodiesel and does not have any negative effect on engine performance.

Renewable diesel fuel uses the same filling mechanism as traditional diesel but offers emissions benefits that are especially critical in states including California and New York.

Join Fleet Owner on October 18th at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT for a better understanding of what renewable diesel fuel is and the benefits.

SPEAKER

Matt Leuck

Renewable Diesel Technical Manager

Neste US

This important free event is sponsored by Neste.