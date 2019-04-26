Tuesday, May 14, 2019 | 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

With the advances in connective technology and automated driving support systems, how can the journey towards platooning meet the operational challenges facing the transportation and logistics industry today?



To uncover the benefits to technology and transport performance, truck platooning has to become plannable and integrable in the transportation planning, execution process and transportation management systems. HERE has developed intelligent truck platooning services that can be utilized to enable platooning along the transportation process chain, from planning to execution to reporting.



During this webinar, HERE will share its insight into the work being done to make platooning a reality.

In this webinar, you will learn:

What technology exists to make platooning possible and what is still needed

How to analyze your fleet’s routes using data from HERE to determine if platooning would work for you

The ways federal and state laws are addressing platooning and autonomous technologies

How to read beyond the headlines to gain greater insight into the future of autonomous and platooning technology

SPEAKER

Dr. Amol Naik is a product manager at HERE. Focusing on transportation and logistics, he works to enhance products that support end-to-end workflow in transport planning and optimization. His developments influence cloud-based services such as maps, geocoding, routing, geofencing, tracking,and more. At HERE, his team invests actively in innovative and promising technologies from early on, developing proof-of-concepts and participating in collaborative projects with both the industries and the academia.

Prior to joining HERE, Dr. Naik worked on the product side of leading manufacturing and supply chain technology companies. He holds a Master's and PhD in electrical and Electronics Engineering from University Duisburg-Essen, Germany.