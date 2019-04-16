Tuesday, May 7, 2019 | 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

Driver incentive programs are important for fleets that are looking for ways to optimize their fuel efficiency and positively impact their bottom line in a driver-acceptable way. The Vnomics experts will be discussing their first-hand experiences working with fleets and drivers to reduce fuel waste through real-time coaching and fair and transparent driver incentives. This webinar will provide insight into all aspects of driver incentive programs whether you are in the planning stages or looking to make improvements to the one you are currently using.

Key Points:

Learn key tactics successful customers are currently using and pitfalls to avoid

Hitting fuel budget goals while maintaining high morale among drivers

Weighing the pros and cons of driver fuel incentive programs

Deep dive into a customer case study to highlight various aspects of the program



SPEAKERS

Bob Magnant, CTP, VP, Product Strategy & Management

Bob, with Vnomics colleagues, work daily with fleet managers and drivers on fuel efficiency improvement initiatives. His hands-on experiences and technical know-how across all segments of trucking and with 1000's of drivers provides unique and extensive expertise in using driver fuel efficiency as an incentive tool.

Ethan Sweeney, CTP, Director of Customer Success

Ethan and his team of experienced Customer Success Managers work with fleets to optimize fuel efficiency to reach fuel economy goals including deploying effective fuel efficiency-based driver incentive programs. His direct work with drivers, fleet managers, and senior level managers gives him a 360 degree perspective on what works, what doesn't and why, for a wide spectrum of carriers.

About Vnomics

Vnomics provides an advanced fuel efficiency improvement solution called True Fuel®, a simple and precise tool that fairly measures drivers' fuel efficiency and helps fleets get the best possible fuel economy.