Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 | 2PM ET

Today’s safety technology is changing the conversations fleets can have with their drivers, and artificial intelligence and machine learning are playing a key role as fleets work to improve safety. Combining the right technology with the right driver incentives enables fleets to customize their safety programs to boost engagement, increase driver retention and reduce risk. However, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and driver demographics and company culture play a part in crafting a successful safety program.

In this webinar, you will learn:

How fleets are using technology to improve safety.

Positive ways to encourage and reward drivers for managing their own safety performance.

How to create a safety program that will resonate with your drivers.

Why cents-per-mile bonuses might be the best choice for one fleet while gamification can work better for another.

How transparency can inspire drivers.

SPEAKERS

Matthew Camden joined the Center for Truck and Bus Safety at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute in 2008 and is currently a senior research associate in the behavioral analysis and application group. His research experience includes the design, implementation, and evaluation of transportation safety programs and equipment using naturalistic and carrier-collected data. He specializes in the application and evaluation of programs and technologies to improve occupational driver performance, management systems, vehicle safety systems, transportation safety culture, and driver distraction and fatigue.