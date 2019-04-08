Menu
WEBINAR: Engage, Recruit and Retain a Multi-Generational, Highly-Diverse Driver Workforce

Join us for this exclusive webinar, sponsored by LYTX, on April 23, 2019 at 2 PM ET!

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 | 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

Drivers are among the most valuable assets a fleet has, and attracting and retaining drivers continues to take on greater importance as the industry navigates the driver shortage. Effective, tailored communication can increase driver satisfaction as well as performance.

Learn more about engaging, recruiting and retaining a multi-generational and diverse workforce, adjusting training and internal communication based on driver preference, effectively recognizing employees and delivering feedback in a way that’s expected.

Join us on April 23, to gain deeper insights into building and keeping a solid driver base.  

 

 

