Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 | 2PM ET

Truck drivers are at fault less than 25% of the time in catastrophic collisions. Despite this fact, litigation is often the norm in today’s world - particularly in accidents involving professional drivers and equipment. How do you protect your fleet, your drivers and the public at large? With the advent of Video Intelligence, protection against litigation and prevention of future accidents can move to the forefront of your fleet’s approach to safety. Understanding how Video can help with training and even exoneration is the first step.

In this webinar, trucking technology experts Jim Angel and Dave Osiecki will address the latest research on video recorders and intelligence, how the video technology is evolving, the real benefits adopting fleets see in the near-term, and important policy and training considerations for fleet managers. If you’re early on in the video intelligence decision making process, or currently piloting the technology, you won’t want to miss this webinar.

Check out this video from Trimble for more information on video intelligence.

SPEAKERS

Jim Angel is vice president of Video Intelligence Solutions for Trimble. Angel has a wealth of experience in Truckload, LTL and Private Fleet Management and uses this knowledge to bring practical technology applications to the industry. Having spent 16 years specializing in private fleet startups and backhaul operations, Angel has successfully reduced running costs and increased inbound revenue at multiple private fleets. In his current role, Angel continues to work to find better ways to leverage technology to increase fleet safety by reducing collisions and increasing productivity.

Dave Osiecki is the President and CEO of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting (STC) and is responsible for delivering the safety, technology, regulatory and compliance-related consulting, training and advisory service offerings. With over 30 years in the industry, Dave has worked with the Federal Highway Administration in program, policy and regulatory development. Dave also worked as an industry representative at the American Trucking Associations and has been involved in numerous industry organizations. As President & CEO of Scopelitis Transportation Consulting, Dave is a regular speaker and commentator before transportation and motor carrier industry groups.