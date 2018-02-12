Trucking execs: More HOS flexibility needed

NASHVILLE, TN. The current hours of service (HOS) rules are too rigid and need changing so truck drivers can better navigate the vagaries of freight transport, especially traffic congestion. That’s the opinion of two for-hire motor carrier executives – Dean Newell, vice president of safety and training for flatbed fleet Maverick Transportation and Dave Manning, president of TCW Inc. and the currently chairman of the American Trucking Associations (ATA).

Both spoke here during a panel discussion at NATSO Connect; the annual convention of the trade group formerly known as the National Association of Truck Stop Operators. Newell and Manning shared their insights during a discussion chaired by Lisa Mullings, NATSO’s CEO and president, that encompassed a wide range of topics, including autonomous trucks, electric propulsion, and electronic logging devices (ELDs).

In terms of the need for HOS changes, Newell – who said Maverick has been using automatic onboard recording devices or “AOBRDs,” the precursor of ELDs, since 2010 – has found Maverick’s drivers only truly drive 6.5 to 7.5 hours per day out of the 11 hours available to them under their 14-hour on-duty time, with the rest lost to loading/unloading time – one and half hours and two hours on average, respectively – and other delays.

“If we could figure out how to get a half an hour to an hour of more drive time per day, that would go a long way to reducing the driver shortage,” he noted. For example, exiting an interstate to refuel can cost 30 minutes or more to a driver; cutting that down to 15 minutes would return more drive time to a truck operator.

Manning noted that the shift to ELDs is generating some incremental time savings as well, as paper logs only record time increments in 15 minutes, whereas an ELD accounts for every minute. “We’ve found that change saves up to two and half hours per week,” he said.

Yet ELDs and the “rigidity” of the 14-hour clock are creating other difficulties, noted Newell. “The AOBRD would not start recording time until the truck broke 14 mph, but the ELD kicks in at 5 mph,” he said. “So say a driver is parked for the day at a truck stop, but then shifts his truck to allow another vehicle to fit in. He either broke his [14-hour] clock or just started it for the day,” he said.

“That’s an unintended consequence of the HOS rules,” Manning added. “Drivers can’t stop the clock; they can’t wait for traffic congestion to die down. If they spend 45 minutes searching for a parking spot at a truck stop, the ELD is going to capture that. They need more flexibility; especially the flexibility to rest when they need to rest.”

Other topics the two executives addressed during their discussion included: