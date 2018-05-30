Spot rates heat up ahead of holiday weekend

The number of spot market loads on DAT load boards increased 1.3% and truck posts rose 2.2% during the week ending Saturday, May 26. But there were signs of tighter capacity ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The national average van rate was unchanged compared to the previous week while the reefer and flatbed rates both made gains.

Van: $2.15/mile, unchanged

$2.15/mile, unchanged Flatbed: $2.73/mile, up 1 cent

$2.73/mile, up 1 cent Reefer: $2.51/mile, up 2 cents

Van overview

Van load posts jumped 6% while truck posts increased 1%, which pushed the van load-to-truck ratio 5% higher to 7.0 loads per truck.

While the national average spot van rate held steady, there was upward movement on major lanes out of California and the Southeast and South Central regions.

Los Angeles outbound spot van freight averaged $2.67/mile, up 13 cents compared to the previous week. Los Angeles to Denver climbed 27 cents to an average of $3.25/mile.

Other hot van markets: Houston ($2.24/mile, up 7 cents); Dallas ($2.12/mile, up 7 cents); Memphis ($2.76/mile, up 9 cents); and Atlanta ($2.55/mile, up 11 cents). Two van lanes worth watching:

Houston to New Orleans, up 25 cents to $3.20/mile

Atlanta to Charlotte, up 29 cents to $3.36/mile

Flatbed overview

The flatbed load-to-truck ratio dipped to 89.9, which is still historically high. The number of flatbed load posts fell 4% while truck posts were up 4%. Flatbed rates can vary widely and last week was no exception. Here are some key flatbed lanes:

Raleigh to Baltimore, $4.33/mile, up 57 cents

Dallas to El Paso, $2.07/mile, down 19 cents

Cleveland to Roanoke, Va., $4.25/mile, up 20 cents

Las Vegas to Los Angeles, $3.93/mile, up 77 cents.

The average flatbed rate from Las Vegas was $3.24/mile, a 41-cent increase compared to the previous week.

Reefer overview

The number of reefer load posts was up 10% while truck posts rose 5%. As a result, the national load-to-truck ratio for reefers increased 5% to 9.7 loads per truck.