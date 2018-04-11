Menu
DAT Spot rate 04072018 Source: DAT Trendlines
National average per mile spot market rates are derived from DAT RateView.
News>Economics

TL spot rates jump as number of loads rises 3.2%

Spot flatbed ratio and national average rate reach record highs.

The number of loads on the DAT network of load boards increased 3.2% and load-to-truck ratios moved higher for all three equipment types during the week ending April 7.

Capacity on DAT load boards fell 2.7%. Fewer available trucks and more loads helped push national average spot truckload rates higher:

Van: $2.24/mile, up 9 cents compared to the March average;
Flatbed: $2.63/mile, up 10 cents to a new record high on DAT Trendlines;
Reefer: $2.48/mile, an 8-cent gain.

Load availability during the first week of April picked up where it left off in March. The number of loads posted last month was up 92% compared to March 2017 while the number of trucks posted was down 7%.

Flatbed overview: Flatbed load posts increased 6% and truck posts declined 3% last week and the flatbed load-to-truck ratio increased 9% to 111, the highest-ever weekly load-to-truck ratio in DAT Trendlines for any equipment type. The national average flatbed rate of $2.63/mile is the highest flatbed rate recorded on DAT Trendlines.

Van overview: The number of available van loads increased 1% while truck posts declined 2% last week, which caused the van load-to-truck ratio to increase 3% to 7.4 loads per truck. Spot rates were higher on 52 of DAT’s Top 100 van lanes. Key van markets:

  • Los Angeles: $2.36/mile, up 6 cents
  • Houston: $2.21/mile, up 4 cents
  • Columbus, Ohio: $2.78/mile, up 8 cents

Reefer overview: With 5% fewer trucks posted last week, the national load-to-truck ratio for reefers increased 6% to 11.0 loads per truck. Rates were up on 44 of DAT’s highest-volume reefer markets; 25 trended down. California reefer markets continue to strengthen, with the average outbound rate from Los Angeles up 11 cents to $2.90/mile.

TAGS: News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Breakthrough Fuel launches Breakthrough Supply Chain
Apr 11, 2018
TIA
Using technology to better serve the spot market
Apr 10, 2018
What’s behind the recent steel tariffs?
Apr 02, 2018
Lineup1
FTR: No relief in sight for capacity crunch
Mar 29, 2018