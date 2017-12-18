Mack to add 400 workers to assembly plant in PA

Mack Trucks said it is adding 400 workers to its assembly plant in Lower Macungie Township, PA.

The factory already employs about 2,000 people. The new employees will begin on Jan. 2, pushing its total workforce at the plant to an all-time high, the company said.

Mack Trucks spokesman Chris Heffner said the expansion is in response to higher market demand, including for the new Anthem model that will be assembled at the plant.

The plant is running two shifts. Mack is Lower Macungie’s largest employer, and one of the Lehigh Valley’s largest employers.

In a separate announcement, Bendix said its Wingman Fusion advanced driver assistance system will come standard on all models of the new Anthem from Mack. The new truck was launched in September.

Mack has offered Bendix Wingman Advanced on its Pinnacle line since 2012.

“When a Mack Anthem leaves our Macungie, PA, facility with Wingman Fusion aboard, we know it’s going to help make our drivers and everyone else on the road safer,” said Roy Horton, director of product strategy for Mack.

Mack recently said Martin Weissburg will become president of Mack on June 1. He will succeed Dennis Slagle.