Mack Trucks brings refuse lineup to WasteExpo 2018

LAS VEGAS. Mack Trucks is highlighting its lineup of refuse and recycling trucks, including the Mack LR model, at WasteExpo 2018. Mack also announced that its refuse trucks are pre-wired for Lytx telematics and safety software.

Mack Over The Air is also now available on refuse vehicles, including the LR, Mack Granite and Mack TerraPro models equipped with 2017 or newer Mack engines. Mack Over The Air enables software updates for powertrain components and vehicle parameters like road speed limits.

Mack Over The Air is powered by Mack’s fully integrated telematics solution, Mack GuardDog Connect. GuardDog Connect monitors truck performance, detecting fault codes and enabling real-time diagnosis of issues that could lead to unplanned downtime.

“We are pleased that Mack customers now have the ability to use video to improve upon the safety of their drivers, as well as the neighborhoods in which they operate,” said David Pardue, vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “Our partnership with Lytx will not only help our customers mitigate the potential for accidents, but also assist them in identifying new ways to improve operational efficiencies.”

Starting this fall, Mack said it will offer the option to pre-wire its Mack LR and TerraPro models for the Lytx DriveCam safety program and the Lytx Video Services enhancement.

“Lytx is proud to work with our colleagues at Mack Trucks, a company that shares our mission to advance road safety and help our clients save lives, reduce claims costs and provide outstanding service,” said Eliot Feldstein, Lytx’s senior vice president of Corporate and Business Development.

The collaboration builds on the Memorandum of Understanding Mack entered with Lytx in October 2017.