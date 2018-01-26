Menu
Photo Gallery: World of Concrete and Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week 2018

Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week
Attendees of both annual shows were optimistic about the next 12 months.

Thousands of truckers, industry suppliers, and professionals from related industries came to Las Vegas the week of Jan. 22 to attend Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week and World of Concrete. While they are separate events, the close proximity allowed many to attend both shows. 

The growing role of technology in the aftermarket sector was a theme at HDAW, while Meritor outlined its revamped aftermarket parts brands. At World of Concrete, Mack Trucks and International Truck were among the firms making announcements.

