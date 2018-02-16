Ryder expands cross-border network with new Laredo facility

Ryder System opened a new logistics facility in Laredo, TX, to support cross-border shipments between the U.S. and Mexico. The new facility adds to Ryder’s growing network of cross-border operations.

Located less than five miles from the World Trade Bridge, the 109,000 square-foot facility includes 6,400 square feet of office space, 51 dock doors, two ramps, and 114 trailer spaces. The Laredo site will handle thousands of shipments on behalf of 19 customers within the auto, industrial, retail, and high tech industries and it will provide additional services and capacity opportunities to Ryder’s existing and future North American customers.

“Our new facility in Laredo, TX, enables Ryder to continue to support its growing customer base in the U.S. and Mexico with industry-leading cross-border solutions,” said Gene Sevilla, Ryder vice president of international supply chain solutions. “For over 24 years, Ryder has supported customers on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, where we’ve provided an unparalleled transportation infrastructure and distribution services in the midst of some of the most complex cross-border freight movement challenges.”

The new facility, the company said, complements Ryder’s newly renovated yard in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, which has a capacity for up to 400 trailers.

Ryder provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to companies with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K., as well as in Singapore. With this new facility in Laredo, Texas, Ryder will manage more than 11,250 cross-border freight movements per month between the U.S. and Mexico across multiple crossing points along the border. In North America, Ryder manages more than 189,000 cross-border freight movements between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico annually. Ryder contracts with more than 2,100 transportation providers of all modes in the markets it serves. In Mexico, Ryder contracts with more than 150 Mexican carriers.