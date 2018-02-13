Senate confirms Martinez as next FMCSA administrator

Raymond Martinez has been confirmed as the head of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Martinez by a voice vote on Feb. 13. Also confirmed were Adam Sullivan as assistant secretary of the Department of Transportation, and Ronald Batory to head the Federal Railroad Administration.

Martinez was most recently chief administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission. He was nominated by President Trump in September.

During a confirmation hearing in October, he told senators he expected the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate to proceed as planned, but was willing to listen to concerned stakeholders.

“The goal is to not cripple commerce. The goal is to make roadways safer,” said Martinez.

The agency has been headed in recent months by Cathy Gautreaux, who remains as deputy administrator. She joined FMCSA after three decades as executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association.