Menu
Resource Center>HD Pickup & Van

GMC offers tasteful, more refined off-road dirt runs with Sierra AT4

2019 GMC Sierra AT4
Start Slideshow
Automaker says aggressive AT4-branded vehicles are on the way across its lineup.

Throwing its hat in the ring in the growing competition of U.S. luxo-pickups with serious off-pavement capability, GMC has unveiled the 2019 Sierra AT4. What's more, the company said to expect up-rated AT4 models "on every vehicle in our lineup" going forward.

"The 2019 Sierra AT4 is designed for the customer who wants an elevated presence on the road and the capability to venture off life's beaten path," said Duncan Alfred, vice president of Global GMC.

Indeed, all Sierra AT4s will have an elevated presence vs. standard Sierra models thanks to a 2-in. factory-installed lift. Off-road-tuned Rancho monotube shocks also come with the package, along with 4WD, a two-speed transfer case, a locking rear differential and protective skid plates down below. There are also tow/ recovery hooks in the front bumper that look to be painted something like "emergency red."

Other standard features to assist when off the asphalt include a traction select system and hill descent control. The former lets the user choose from preset driver modes for different terrain and weather, according to GMC, and each mode adjusts shift points, throttle mapping, and the truck's StabiliTrak traction-control system.

Beyond the hardware and technological upgrades to enable off-road competence, the Sierra AT4 boasts a "dark, distinguished" appearance. Things like front/ rear bumpers and grille surround that match the body color and "black chrome" grille, fog lamp bezels and fender trim aim to give the AT4 a distinctively shadowy, harder-core persona.

The 2019 Sierra's 5.3L V8 powerplant will be standard for AT4s, with a 6.2L V8 or all-new 3.0L turbo diesel available as options. Like the regular-variety Sierras, additional high-tech options abound including a suite of active driver-assist features.

Expected to go on sale this fall, the Sierra AT4 offers buyers a multicolor head-up display in the windshield, a carbon-fiber pickup box that saves weight and wears tougher, and a rear camera that can display a live view in the rearview mirror. And don't forget GMC's wildly functional MultiPro tailgate

Click through the slideshow for more on new 2019 Sierra AT4.

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Trucks Equipment News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Moab Easter Jeep Safari concept vehicles 2018
Seven Jeep concept off-roaders hit Moab rocks and dunes
Apr 04, 2018
Fleet Complete will offer telematics services in GM Fleet vehicles
Fleet Complete to offer telematics, connected vehicle services to GM fleet customers
Apr 04, 2018
GMfactory2
Rolling back GHG light vehicle rules: what does it mean for trucking?
Apr 02, 2018
Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Concept truck
VW flirts with U.S. pickup offering with Atlas Tanoak concept
Mar 28, 2018