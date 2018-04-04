GMC offers tasteful, more refined off-road dirt runs with Sierra AT4

Automaker says aggressive AT4-branded vehicles are on the way across its lineup.

Throwing its hat in the ring in the growing competition of U.S. luxo-pickups with serious off-pavement capability, GMC has unveiled the 2019 Sierra AT4. What's more, the company said to expect up-rated AT4 models "on every vehicle in our lineup" going forward.

"The 2019 Sierra AT4 is designed for the customer who wants an elevated presence on the road and the capability to venture off life's beaten path," said Duncan Alfred, vice president of Global GMC.

Indeed, all Sierra AT4s will have an elevated presence vs. standard Sierra models thanks to a 2-in. factory-installed lift. Off-road-tuned Rancho monotube shocks also come with the package, along with 4WD, a two-speed transfer case, a locking rear differential and protective skid plates down below. There are also tow/ recovery hooks in the front bumper that look to be painted something like "emergency red."

Other standard features to assist when off the asphalt include a traction select system and hill descent control. The former lets the user choose from preset driver modes for different terrain and weather, according to GMC, and each mode adjusts shift points, throttle mapping, and the truck's StabiliTrak traction-control system.

Beyond the hardware and technological upgrades to enable off-road competence, the Sierra AT4 boasts a "dark, distinguished" appearance. Things like front/ rear bumpers and grille surround that match the body color and "black chrome" grille, fog lamp bezels and fender trim aim to give the AT4 a distinctively shadowy, harder-core persona.

The 2019 Sierra's 5.3L V8 powerplant will be standard for AT4s, with a 6.2L V8 or all-new 3.0L turbo diesel available as options. Like the regular-variety Sierras, additional high-tech options abound including a suite of active driver-assist features.

Expected to go on sale this fall, the Sierra AT4 offers buyers a multicolor head-up display in the windshield, a carbon-fiber pickup box that saves weight and wears tougher, and a rear camera that can display a live view in the rearview mirror. And don't forget GMC's wildly functional MultiPro tailgate.

