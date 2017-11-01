Lightning Systems taking orders for electric Ford Transit system

Lightning Systems said it is now accepting pre-orders for its new zero-emissions LightningElectric system for Ford Transit and provided specifications and pricing on available models.

The LightningElectric battery conversion package is available for Transit vans as part of Ford Motor Co.'s Electric Qualified Vehicle Modifiers (eQVM) program. The product will be available initially on heavy-duty Transits with a 10,360-lb. gross vehicle weight rating, Lightning Systems said. Conversions and service will be able to be performed by Ford QVM-certified upfitters and dealers around the world.

Lightning Systems also released pricing and specs for the electric Transit systems. In the United States, the conversion is $69,000 for vehicles with an electric range of 50 miles and $89,000 for vehicles with a range of 100 miles. Deliveries are slated to begin early next year.

(Source: Lightning Systems)

Vouchers and grants are available in some regions for zero-emissions vehicles, Lightning Systems noted.

"The new LightningElectric is an excellent choice for commercial and government fleets that would like a zero-emissions product that uses no fuel but gets the job done with no compromises," contended David Brosky, vice president of sales for Lightning Systems. "The braking and acceleration feels like a gasoline-powered Ford Transit," he added. "The vehicle is smooth and quiet with excellent performance and will please both drivers and passengers."

Ford's vehicle warranty covers the base chassis for vehicles with the LightningElectric upfit, and Ford Motor Credit financing is available. Installation can be completed "in just hours" by certified installers, according to Lightning Systems.

Featuring a liquid-cooled Lithium-Ion battery system, the company said the LightningElectric kit for Transit can accommodate full charging in six hours with Level 2 charging and fast-charging in less than 30 minutes. Depending on battery option and drive cycle, LightningElectric Transits will have a payload capacity of up to 4,000 lbs.

Lightning Systems worked with New Eagle on the design of the LightningElectric system for the Ford Transit. UQM Technologies will provide the powertrain components of this kit including gearbox, electric motor and inverter as well as software controls for optimum performance and efficiency.