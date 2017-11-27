Tires just won't do on your Sierra 2500HD? Try tank treads

If you like your snowmobiles with 910 lbs.-ft. of torque, premium leather interior and seating for up to five, GMC has just the pickup for you. Enter the All Mountain, a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Crew Cab 4WD fitted with four treaded tracks like a tank's or snowmobile's where wheels normally would be.

GMC is debuting the concept truck not long after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Vail Resorts, a mountain resort operator. The All Mountain is part of that and is meant to showcase GMC products and their capabilities.

"The Sierra All Mountain concept is perfectly suited for the outdoor activities offered at Vail properties," said Rich Latek, director of marketing at GMC. "This unique concept truck is a fun way to attract attention to GMC and highlight our partnership with Vail Resorts."

This concept pickup is "a one-of-a-kind snow-climbing machine," the automaker said, and it will remain on display at Vail Ski Resort in Vail, CO all winter. Collaborating with the Vail Valley Foundation and the Town of Vail, GMC has planned a large presence throughout the town with vehicle displays, courtesy vehicles, signage and special events.