Q&A: Should I switch to high-mileage engine oil?

The CHS technical services and quality manager for Cenex brand lubricants answers a couple questions about high-mileage engine oils.

Should I switch to high-mileage engine oil?

There are two schools of thought about using high-mileage oils. The first is to switch when your vehicle reaches 75,000 miles. The second is to switch if your older vehicle is beginning to show signs of engine loosening. If you notice an oil drip, that’s a sign you should start using high-mileage engine oil. If your engine “sounds louder” and you are noticing a new rattling noise, sometimes the engine would benefit from a denser oil.

If you’re not having any issues, don’t change your engine oil. Because high-mileage oils are usually not API licensed, I recommend waiting until your vehicle’s warranty period is over before considering switching.

What makes high-mileage engine oils different?

High-mileage oils have ingredients to take care of older engines, like conditioners, seal swells, antioxidants, detergents and wear or friction additives. Typically they use a viscosity modifier that is durable and won’t lose viscosity very easily. These oils need to stay thicker longer to protect engine parts.

Over time, anything mechanical — even door handles — begins to loosen. Seals, gaskets and non-metal parts begin to decay as an engine ages. The higher-mileage oils are formulated with seal conditioners that increase flexibility and restore shape, which can help prevent leaks in the long run.

The bottom line is that high-mileage engine oils are designed for engines that are beyond their warranties and have 60-, 80-, 150,000 miles. Use it if you see a leak or notice rattling. This product can do a lot to protect engines.

LEARN MORE ABOUT CENEX AUTO GOLD® HMO, which is designed for older, higher mileage vehicles.

