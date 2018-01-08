Volvo releases 2018 calendar

The 2018 Volvo Trucks North America calendar features photos of the new Volvo VNR series for regional haul and Volvo VNL series for long-haul operating in dynamic environments.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of 2,000 dealers and workshops in more than 120 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 15 countries across the globe.

In 2016, more than 102,800 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Volvo’s work is based on the core values of quality, safety, and environmental care.

Calendars are $15 and can be ordered online by clicking here.