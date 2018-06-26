Menu
Peter Voorhoeve_VTNA president WEB.jpg
Peter Voorhoeve, Volvo Trucks North America president.
Fleet Management>People

Peter Voorhoeve named president of VTNA

Per Carlsson will continue to serve as acting president until Sept. 1.

Peter Voorhoeve, currently the president and CEO of Volvo Group Australia, has been named president of Volvo Trucks North America, effective Sept. 1, 2018.

He succeeds Göran Nyberg, who left the company in April; Per Carlsson will continue to serve as acting president until Sept. 1. Carlsson had been serving as acting president on an interim basis since Nyberg took on a position outside Volvo.

Nyberg, who served as president of VTNA since Oct. 1, 2012, was appointed as the new executive board member for sales and marketing at MAN Truck & Bus. Nyberg will begin his role at MAN in September, the company announced.

Voorhoeve has led Volvo Group Australia since 2013, prior to which he held several senior management positions in the areas of aftermarket support, supply chain management and parts logistics during his nearly 20 years with the Volvo Group.

Originally from the Netherlands, Voorhoeve holds master’s degree in Industrial Engineering and Management Science from the University of Technology in Eindhoven.  He will be headquartered in Greensboro, NC, and will report to Volvo Trucks President Claes Nilsson.

“Peter Voorhoeve is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of success,” Nilsson said.  “His drive and intense focus on customer satisfaction will help us build on the success of the exciting new products and services we’ve recently introduced to the important North American market.”

TAGS: Fleet Management News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Michael J. Hawthorne president and CEO
Bendix appoints new president and CEO
Jun 18, 2018
Allelectric garbage truck
BYD promotes new vice president
Jun 08, 2018
CIMC Intermodal Equipment hires new director, business development
May 29, 2018
HowardLevineRamar WEB 2-1.jpg
Maryland Truck Association names person of the year
May 16, 2018