Daimler Trucks at Expo Transporte 2017

Daimler not only unveiled two new trucks for the Mexican market at what is billed as Latin America's largest trucking show, but showed off a bevy of buses and other vehicles as well.

At Expo Transporte 2017 in Guadalajara, Mexico, Daimler Trucks unveiled two new additions to its Freightliner-branded “360 Family” of cabover commercial vehicles sold in this market. The new Class 6 model 1217 – with a maximum payload of eight tons – and the new Class 8 model 2528 – sporting a maximum payload of 17 tons – now join the company’s Class 4 model 715, which was launched here back in 2008. But the OEM also brought a wide range of other vehicles to the show as well, including the Freightliner Cascadia tractors, Sprinter vans, and passenger bus models, among others.