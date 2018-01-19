Kenworth offers deals on trucks

Kenworth Truck Company is offering various savings for heavy-duty trucks to National Joint Power Alliance (NJPA) and National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) members this year.

The company is providing a $2,000 savings to NRMCA members on qualifying purchases of new Kenworth T880, T880S, W900, T440 or T470 vocational trucks through the association’s Member to Member (M2M) Benefits Program.

“Our flagship vocational T880 and other Kenworth vocational trucks offer durability, reliability, low cost of ownership, and excellent driver comfort features,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “We truly value our partnerships with ready-mix concrete fleets and truck operators that purchase Kenworth trucks. Kenworth’s cooperative program with NRMCA offers customers a $2,000 savings in 2018. We also have added the new Kenworth T880S to this year’s program. The T880S is ideal for this market and is a natural choice for vocational operators in bridge formula states.”

To qualify, orders must be made this year. Both new stock and special order vehicles qualify. Buyers must show their NRMCA membership card to their Kenworth dealer at time of purchase. Limit is five qualifying Kenworth trucks per customer per year. Other limitations apply on the Kenworth rebate program. Your Kenworth dealer has more details.

Kenworth is also offering a program with the NJPA that expands sales opportunities for new Kenworth Class 6, 7 and 8 chassis to more than 50,000 NJPA members throughout the United States and Canada.

NJPA creates national cooperative contract purchasing solutions on behalf of its member agencies, which include government, education and non-profit agencies. Cooperative contract use is a growing trend for governmental purchases thanks to its competitively awarded contracts, simple process, and time and money saving benefits.

NRMCA is in its 88th year of representing the producers of ready mixed concrete and the companies that provide materials, equipment and support to the industry. It conducts education, training, promotion, research, engineering, safety, environmental, technological, lobbying and regulatory programs. Learn more at www.nrmca.org.

As part of the NJPA bid process, responses from truck manufacturing and supply companies are evaluated against multiple criteria to assure member agencies get the best value when making purchase decisions. The criteria included considerations such as variety of products and services offered, marketplace success, pricing, and value added attributes.

“This joint effort with NJPA provides an excellent opportunity for government agencies and municipalities to purchase Kenworth’s full lineup of heavy and medium duty trucks. This includes our Kenworth T880 vocational flagship and Kenworth T680 on-highway leader, in addition to the dependable and versatile Kenworth T270 and T370 medium duty models with expanded capabilities for vocational and municipal customers,” Swihart said.

Earlier this week, Kenworth also offered $1,000 off sleeper trucks bought by Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association members.