Fleet Owner’s Top 10 galleries of 2017

Every year, Fleet Owner’s editors have the chance to visit manufacturers and fleets, witness the unveiling of the newest trucks and latest technologies, and talk to some of the most influential people in the industry. At the start of this year we launched our new HD Pickup & Van resource center, which takes a deeper dive into the lighter and medium classes of commercial vehicles. These opportunities have allowed us to produce and collect some great photographs that our editors then turn into galleries.

Here is our countdown of the 10 most popular photo galleries appearing on the Fleet Owner website in 2017. Click through the links to see the original galleries.

No. 10: Transporting the 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree

A 79-ft. Englemann Spruce harvested from northwestern Montana in the Kootenai National Forest will serve as the 53rd U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree – and it began its 3,000-plus mile journey east last week pulled by a specially-decorated Kenworth T680 Advantage tractor.

No. 9: A look back: 100 years of Chevy trucks

Next year marks the 100th anniversary of Chevrolet's first production truck, the 1918 One-Ton. It'd be a shame to let such a milestone go by uncelebrated, and of course, Chevy isn't.

Not only are there 2018 Centennial Edition Silverado and Colorado pickups heading to dealerships before the end of the year, the automaker has also launched a 100-day event showcasing customers' pickups and loyalty.

No. 8: Transportation innovation: Delivery drones for humans

Have flying cars arrived at last? And to think, this all started with a company's electric delivery truck and package-carrying drone. Electric pickup and medium-duty van manufacturer Workhorse Group says its new SureFly 8-rotor helicopter is ready to zip two passengers into and out of cities — or just about anywhere within a 70-mi. round trip.

No. 7: Nighty night: Chevy announces new Colorado ZR2 Dusk, Midnight editions

Just in time for the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Chevrolet said it is expanding its midsize pickup lineup with Midnight and Dusk Edition models of the 2018 Colorado ZR2 off-road warrior.

No. 6: Tacoma gets safety tech, trim updates for 2018

The Toyota Tacoma gets an injection of the latest safety features for 2018, with the midsize pickup now including a standard pre-collision warning and automatic braking system, Toyota Safety Sense P.

No. 5: Volvo VNL sneak peek: 'Radical, exciting'

In a semi-sneak preview (the press was here, yet details were few) Volvo Trucks North America rolled out the company's new flagship highway tractor. But the “radical” new VNL is actually billed as just the “next step."

No. 4: FCA unveils new Jeep Wrangler, opens toy box

Decidedly a treat: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles took the wraps off its new 2018 Jeep Wrangler on Halloween and showcased a horde of Mopar custom parts that'll be available for the iconic off-road machine.

No. 3: Mack rolls out new 'bad ass' Anthem highway truck

With a bold new grille sporting vertical accents like two fangs in a bulldog's underbite, Mack Trucks' new Anthem highway tractor drew multinational press and plenty of fanfare at its in Allentown, PA.

No. 2: Daydreaming the new Jeep Wrangler pickup

It just might deliver the ultimate customizer and upfitter truck when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeep Wrangler pickup arrives likely early next year. Jeep engineers say nearly all — 98% — of current Wranglers sold end up with at least one custom or performance part added by their owners, and many no doubt have more.

No. 1: Up close: 2018 International LT

Following up on a spectacular unveiling of the new International LT series at Las Vegas, toward the end of 2016, Navistar invited truck editors to the company’s 700-acre test facility in New Carlisle, IN, to put its Class 8 flagship tractor through its paces. This gallery continued to reign supreme and holds the top spot for 2017.

