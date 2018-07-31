BYD joins CharIN, electric vehicle charging standard initiative

BYD (Build Your Dreams), a battery-electric bus manufacturer and electric vehicle company, has joined CharIN, the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN e.V.), as it works to establish global standards for charging battery-electric vehicles.

CharIN is an open coalition of major players within the electric vehicle (EV) industry aiming to support and promote CCS as a global standard for EV charging. Members include companies such as BMW, FCA, Ford, GM, Phoenix Contact, Porsche, and Renault, among others.

BYD is bringing its energy expertise and experience to the CharIN coalition as it develops the Combined Charging System (CCS), an open, universal and international charging system for electric vehicles based on international standards. Standardization eliminates the need for a customer to invest in multiple charging systems.

“CCS is currently the world’s only charging system that covers all charging scenarios with a single product, and our support of CCS will help pave the way for more efficient transportations solutions,” said Bobby Hill, vice president of BYD North America, Coach and Bus. “As the largest producer of electric batteries in the world and the safest bus battery in the market, our membership in CharIN is an example of our continued efforts to advance and expand the electric vehicle ecosystem.”

BYD has a wide range of battery-electric heavy-duty trucks in the U.S market, and all next-generation Class 6, Class 7, and Class 8 BYD trucks will offer customers an option of using the company’s proprietary charging system or a CCS Type compliant system.

In addition to its membership in CharIN, BYD employees serve on multiple boards and committees that are working to advance battery-electric technology and standards including the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO).