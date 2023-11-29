  • For the Driver
    For the Driver from American Trucker serves independent owner-operators and growing trucking fleets operating fewer than five power units.

    Trucking Economy Concerns
    Economic concerns top trucking industry’s worries going into 2024

    Josh Fisher
    Oct. 16, 2023
    With costs rising as freight demand decreases, fleets and drivers are worried about the U.S. economy, according to ATRI’s annual survey of industry stakeholders. Zero-emission...
    Small fleet finds room to grow with adaptive TMS software

    Josh Fisher
    Nov. 28, 2023
    Wisconsin-based paper hauler Herlache Truck Lines searched far and wide for a transportation management system to help its growing fleet streamline operations and provide better...
    Experts advise caution during a historically busy, theft-prone Thanksgiving weekend

    Scott Keith
    Nov. 22, 2023
    Before what is to be one of the busiest travel days in years, safety experts inform the trucking industry of high risk from both traffic and cargo thieves.
    ATA reveals finalists for National Driver of the Year Award

    FleetOwner Staff
    Nov. 15, 2023
    ATA announces its finalists for the National Driver of the Year Award ahead of the Safety, Security and Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition to be held April 2024...
    Survey finds only half of truck drivers are happy

    Jade Brasher
    Nov. 14, 2023
    Drive My Way survey found a decrease in driver happiness from 2019 to 2023. Top driver concerns were compensation and communication.