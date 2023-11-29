For the Driver
Operations
Safety
Equipment
Technology
Emissions & Efficiency
Perspectives
For the Driver
For the Driver from American Trucker serves independent owner-operators and growing trucking fleets operating fewer than five power units.
Health and Wellness
In the Cab
On the Road
Recent
Einride
Technology
Einride autonomous electric transporters join GE Appliances' full-time fleet
Josh Fisher
Nov. 29, 2023
Lineage Logistics
Cold Storage & Logistics
Lineage breaks ground on Canadian expansion
Commercial Vehicle Staff
Nov. 29, 2023
News
Jason McDaniel | Commercial Vehicle Group
Technology
P.S.I. looks to inflate trailer tech market share in '24
Jason McDaniel
Nov. 29, 2023
Josh Fisher | FleetOwner
Operations
New industry event focuses on what makes a fleet the best workplace
Josh Fisher
Nov. 29, 2023
1203414 | Uko_jesita | Dreamstime.com
IdeaXchange
Roeth: We're not done improving diesel efficiency
Michael Roeth
Nov. 29, 2023
Latest
4543476 | Donnarae | Dreamstime.com
Operations
Economic concerns top trucking industry's worries going into 2024
Josh Fisher
Oct. 16, 2023
With costs rising as freight demand decreases, fleets and drivers are worried about the U.S. economy, according to ATRI's annual survey of industry stakeholders. Zero-emission...
Herlache Truck Lines
Operations
Small fleet finds room to grow with adaptive TMS software
Josh Fisher
Nov. 28, 2023
Wisconsin-based paper hauler Herlache Truck Lines searched far and wide for a transportation management system to help its growing fleet streamline operations and provide better...
Photo 168655578 | Carolyn Franks | Dreamstime
Safety
Experts advise caution during a historically busy, theft-prone Thanksgiving weekend
Scott Keith
Nov. 22, 2023
Before what is to be one of the busiest travel days in years, safety experts inform the trucking industry of high risk from both traffic and cargo thieves.
News
ATA reveals finalists for National Driver of the Year Award
FleetOwner Staff
Nov. 15, 2023
ATA announces its finalists for the National Driver of the Year Award ahead of the Safety, Security and Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition to be held April 2024...
Photo 133105413 | Welcomia | Dreamstime
Operations
Survey finds only half of truck drivers are happy
Jade Brasher
Nov. 14, 2023
Drive My Way survey found a decrease in driver happiness from 2019 to 2023. Top driver concerns were compensation and communication.
Latest from For the Driver
We Realize
Technology
Trucker Path offers discounted, reserved truck parking
Jenna Hume
Nov. 13, 2023
Kenworth Truck Co.
Operations
Trucking reaches out on Veterans Day 2023
Scott Keith
Nov. 10, 2023
Slay Transportation
Operations
From special ops to tank trucker, veteran finds his next 'important mission'
Jason McDaniel
Nov. 10, 2023
American Trucking Associations
Safety
America's Road Team finalists include some of nation's safest truck drivers
FleetOwner Staff
Oct. 31, 2023
272864883 | Oleksandra Troian | Dreamstime.com
Technology
Trucker Path makes it easier for women drivers to find safe facilities
Josh Fisher
Oct. 25, 2023
Photo 106982898 | Les Palenik | Dreamstime
Safety
Georgia DOT expands Drivewyze network
FleetOwner Staff
Oct. 18, 2023
Volvo Trucks North America
For the Driver
Volvo extends America's Road Team sponsorship for 2024
Scott Keith
Oct. 17, 2023
Next Generation in Trucking Foundation
For the Driver
NextGen Trucking launches high school CDL Curriculum Companion
FleetOwner Staff
Oct. 17, 2023
Josh Fisher | FleetOwner
For the Driver
Relay Payments supports Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet in recognition of fallen veterans
FleetOwner Staff
Oct. 17, 2023
White Papers
What is Eco-Driving and how does it increase safety?
Oct. 4, 2023
Women in Trucking Association
For the Driver
Women In Trucking Association selects Penske's Sarah Smith as vice chair
FleetOwner Staff
Oct. 4, 2023
White Papers
Way Beyond Weight: Five Ways Truck Weights Affect Fleet Operations
Oct. 3, 2023
Photo 144756836 © Welcomia | Dreamstime.com
Operations
How to make truck drivers feel appreciated
Jade Brasher
Oct. 2, 2023
Photo 19726820 © Robert Carner | Dreamstime.com
Operations
ATRI invites female truckers, industry stakeholders to participate in study on trucking challenges
FleetOwner Staff
Sept. 28, 2023
Photo 140082526 © Vitpho | Dreamstime.com
Operations
Parking startup Rig Hut aims to solve truck parking's management headaches
Scott Keith
Sept. 27, 2023
197622321 Michael Vi | Dreamstime
Safety
FMCSA removes exact number from speed limiter proposal
Scott Keith
Sept. 27, 2023
