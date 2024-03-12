For the Driver

Uber Freight
Michel and Desiderato at the Sisters of the Road tour kickoff.
The Sisters of the Road tour will take place throughout Women’s History Month to highlight women truck drivers and ensure their voices are heard.
March 12, 2024
U.S. Department of War
military convoy driving
Aug. 3, 2026
Averitt Express
Two Averitt Express trucks on highway
July 31, 2026
80627970 | Kathy (null) | Dreamstime.com
Women In Trucking seeks nominations for 2026 trucking leadership award sponsored by Centerline Drivers
July 20, 2026
SiriusXM
POV view from a commercial truck cab interior looking over the dashboard toward a winding scenic road by a lake and mountains; a satellite radio receiver displaying 'KC Phillips on Road Dog Trucking' is mounted on the dash.
July 16, 2026
33526766 | Mirekdeml | Dreamstime.com
Truck parking grants add capacity along freight corridors nationwide
July 15, 2026
Volvo
Volvo VNL and VNR Electric join American Truck Simulator for virtual fleet drivers
July 10, 2026
229869454 | Jason Johnson | Dreamstime.com
Iowa 80 Truckstop launches 2026 Walcott Truckers Jamboree, celebrating America’s truck drivers
July 1, 2026
462503712 | Volodymyr Tverdokhlib | Dreamstime.com
Why mindful breathing matters for truck driver focus, fatigue, and wellness
June 25, 2026

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