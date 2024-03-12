Skip to main content
Your top resource for commercial fleet management intelligence
Operations
Technology
Perspectives
Safety
Equipment
Sections
Operations
Technology
Perspectives
Safety
Equipment
Emissions & Efficiency
News
Product Spotlight
Refrigerated Transporter
Special
Commercial Pickup & Van
Fleets Explained
For the Driver
In Print
Media Galleries
Podcasts
Videos
Webinars
White Papers
Contact
About Us
Subscribe
Newsletters
Social Media
Newsletter Archives
Research
Affiliated Brands
FLEET MAINTENANCE
BULK TRANSPORTER
TRAILER|BODY BUILDERS
Follow us on
https://www.facebook.com/fleetowner
https://www.linkedin.com/company/fleetowner/
https://twitter.com/fleetowner
For the Driver
Uber Freight
Operations
Women truck drivers carry their voices on the road
The Sisters of the Road tour will take place throughout Women’s History Month to highlight women truck drivers and ensure their voices are heard.
March 12, 2024
U.S. Department of War
Drivers
FMCSA launches campaign to transition veterans to truck driving
Aug. 3, 2026
Averitt Express
News
Averitt boosts regional and LTL driver pay
July 31, 2026
80627970 | Kathy (null) | Dreamstime.com
News
Women In Trucking opens nominations for 2026 Influential Woman award
July 20, 2026
SiriusXM
For the Driver
From luxury to standard: How satellite radio grew into an essential driver retention amenity
July 16, 2026
33526766 | Mirekdeml | Dreamstime.com
For the Driver
DOT awards $61.7 million for new truck parking spaces and technology
July 15, 2026
Volvo
News
Volvo Trucks adds all-new VNL and VNR Electric to American Truck Simulator
July 10, 2026
229869454 | Jason Johnson | Dreamstime.com
For the Driver
2026 Walcott Truckers Jamboree to celebrate America’s truck drivers
July 1, 2026
462503712 | Volodymyr Tverdokhlib | Dreamstime.com
IdeaXchange
Anderson: A simple, in-cab tool to improve driver focus and reduce stress
June 25, 2026
Looking for Something?
Load More Content