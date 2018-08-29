Menu
HOS File photo
Resource Center>Driver Management

ATRI promotes importance of greater HOS flexibility

Trucking fleets could save at least $150 million in annual operational costs and 2.3 million driving hours if provided additional hours-of-service flexibility.

Those were the findings of a new study from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

Related: FMCSA considering multiple changes to HOS rules

“No two trips are the same; even with identical origins and destinations,” ATRI said in the report. “The opportunity for a driver to adapt to changing conditions and congestion levels throughout a day is critical, and could be greatly enhanced with the addition of flexible sleeper berth rules to the current HOS regulations.”

The study comes a week after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration opened a public comment period regarding several potential changes to the existing HOS rules.

Related: Nuisance, thy name is ELD

ATRI focused on a congested 40-mile stretch of urban highway in Atlanta. Using GPS data, it compared the current split rest break of 8 and 2 hour increments, with a more flexible 6 and 4 hour split.

The research showed the time it took to travel the route ranged from a low of 40 minutes to over 90 minutes during rush hours, a more than doubling of driving time and related operational costs.

Expanding that out to a larger 585-mile trip, the driver could avoid congestion, and save 45 minutes. Similar results were also found for 7/3 and 5/5 split scenarios, ATRI said.

ATRI said if only 25 trips per day avoided congestion, truckers would drive 4,700 fewer hours annually. For a fleet with 25 trucks, savings would be over $300,000 per year.

TAGS: News Regulations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Driver (2).jpg
DriverReach partners with Driver iQ to expedite employment process
Aug 30, 2018
Top 4 Rookie Veteran Finalists.jpg
Four finalists named in search for top rookie military trucker
Aug 29, 2018
Blockchain technology is said to expedite and better secure freight movement transactions for shippers and carriers Photo MBN Solutions
Easing America's truck driver shortage through blockchain
Aug 29, 2018
pedal to the kettle.png
Southern Recipe's 'Pedal to the Kettle' contest asks drivers for cab recipes
Aug 29, 2018