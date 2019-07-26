Freightliner’s Team Run Smart deepens focus on driving as career

Freightliner Trucks has expanded its Team Run Smart to include a deeper focus on career opportunities available in professional truck driving while providing resources on how to succeed in the career.

Team Run Smart has also added a lineup of drivers to represent five categories in the profession to serve as industry resources to the Team Run Smart community.

The new Team Run Smart professionals include:

Clark Reed, Nussbaum Transportation (company driver)

David Morreau, Holland Transportation (pioneer/lease purchase)

Linda and Bob Caffee, Landstar (hired gun/own truck and drive with a fleet)

Henry Albert, Albert Transportation (trailblazer/own truck and drive under own authority)

Jimmy Nevarez, Angus Transportation (trailblazer/owns and operates multiple trucks)

“Our goal is to leverage our Team Run Smart platform to address the issues related to truck driving, educate those who are considering a career in driving, and help those who are already drivers to be successful,” said Mike McHorse, director of channel marketing for Freightliner Trucks. “It’s essential to communicate all the different opportunities the industry offers to help recruit and retain professionals in trucking.”

Team Run Smart was launched in 2012 to provide owner-operators with a platform to share information and resources. Since its inception, it has grown to 60,000 members from all categories of the trucking industry.

TeamRunSmart.com has detailed information including TruckSmart, providing information on efficient, safe and profitable truck operations; BusinessSmart, which delivers valuable information and resources on the business of trucking; and LiveSmart, with advice on healthy lifestyle options while on the road or at home. The new CareerSmart section will focus on the different career paths for drivers.

“Team Run Smart has truly evolved into a place where community members can share best practices with each other, as well as discuss their stories, challenges and successes,” said McHorse. “The new enhancements serve to deepen and broaden those conversations.”

“We appreciate Freightliner’s willingness to leverage its Team Run Smart program to shed a light on the career opportunities for professional truck drivers,” said Brent Nussbaum, CEO, Nussbaum Transportation. “We’re pleased that Clark Reed is joining the program as a Team Run Smart Pro, and that he’ll be able to share his vast knowledge and experiences as a professional driver by connecting with other drivers and those considering a career in trucking on the community platform.”

The Team Run Smart Pros were on hand at the 40th Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree in July at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, in Walcott, IA. Team Run Smart Pros and representatives will also attend other industry meetings and trade shows to meet with community members and discuss their experiences.

Noted McHorse: “Drivers are the backbone of the trucking industry. If you bought it, they brought it. We look forward to seeing the impact of the Team Run Smart resources and Pros on the challenges the industry is facing.”