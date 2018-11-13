Rolling Strong announces health partnership with eTrueNorth

Rolling Strong has announced a partnership to provide healthcare services to truck drivers using the eTrueNorth network of local pharmacies through the Rolling Strong health and wellness platform.

“This partnership will take the traditional on-site screening process that wellness companies typically coordinate and provide a new level of accessibility by giving professional drivers a screening and health services destination while on the road,” said Stephen Kane, Rolling Strong’s president.

Kane said screenings will be stored for the driver in their RollingStrong personal health portal, giving them an opportunity to work with our CDL wellness coaches to prepare for medical exams.

Rolling Strong also recently announced enhancements to the health and wellness platform, including a new gamification experience for achieving health objectives.

Users can criteria, create competitions and invite drivers and other employees to participate. Users earn points that can be used for rewards for completing health screenings and exercise routines, meeting calorie targets, staying hydrated and getting proper sleep.



Other enhancements include offering drivers anywhere, anytime access to screening sites across a nationwide network through partnerships with eTrueNorth, higi health stations, and national pharmacy providers.



Kane said he knows the program works because he has lost 35 pounds over the past six months.