Menu
Rolling Strong
Resource Center>Driver Management

Rolling Strong announces health partnership with eTrueNorth

Rolling Strong has announced a partnership to provide healthcare services to truck drivers using the eTrueNorth network of local pharmacies through the Rolling Strong health and wellness platform. 

“This partnership will take the traditional on-site screening process that wellness companies typically coordinate and provide a new level of accessibility by giving professional drivers a screening and health services destination while on the road,” said Stephen Kane, Rolling Strong’s president. 

Related: Trucker health: a growing crisis - Part 1

Kane said screenings will be stored for the driver in their RollingStrong personal health portal, giving them an opportunity to work with our CDL wellness coaches to prepare for medical exams.

Rolling Strong also recently announced enhancements to the health and wellness platform, including a new gamification experience for achieving health objectives.

Related: Smartphone apps help build a health community

Users can criteria, create competitions and invite drivers and other employees to participate. Users earn points that can be used for rewards for completing health screenings and exercise routines, meeting calorie targets, staying hydrated and getting proper sleep.
 
Other enhancements include offering drivers anywhere, anytime access to screening sites across a nationwide network through partnerships with eTrueNorth, higi health stations, and national pharmacy providers. 
 
Kane said he knows the program works because he has lost 35 pounds over the past six months. 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
trends in driver incentive whitepaper
Sponsored Content
Trends in driver incentive programs
Nov 13, 2018
drugtest2
Opioids, marijuana complicate drug testing policies
Nov 13, 2018
health
Trucker health: a growing crisis - part 2
Nov 13, 2018
truck driver recruitment
Best fleets don’t play games when recruiting drivers
Nov 07, 2018