Cummins shows at IAA why diesel will remain 'primary source of power'

HANOVER, Germany. Cummins Inc. displayed various emissions reductions technologies at the IAA Commercial Vehicles show aimed making diesel engines more efficient.

“With our technical advancements, we see diesel remaining as the primary source of power in the commercial vehicle sector for the foreseeable future,” said Tim Proctor, executive director of product management and market innovation.

The Indiana-based company is also heavily invested in electric technologies. However, at IAA one of its showpieces was a concept emissions control system that could one day be used to meet a potential Euro VII emissions regulation, anticipated in the coming years.

“This innovative system allows further reduction in NOx and PM emissions, while simultaneously improving fuel efficiency,” said Tim Proctor, executive director of product management and market innovation.

Proctor added in a statement that other technologies under development to reduce friction and parasitic losses “will also continue to make the diesel engine even more productive and energy efficient.”

Separately, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies showed the Endurant 12-speed automated transmission for the first time at IAA. It was launched in North American in the fourth quarter of 2017 and company officials said sales have been outpacing expected demand.

Endurant is up to 105 lbs. lighter than competitive automated manual transmissions (AMTs).