Allison gears up for first medium-duty Chevy Silverado

Allison Transmission recently began production of 1000 Series and 2000 Series fully automatic transmissions specifically designed for Chevrolet’s highly anticipated Silverado 4500HD/5500HD/6500HD medium-duty trucks.

Allison Automatics will be paired with Chevrolet’s Duramax diesel engine—a combination that has powered nearly two million trucks.

Among standard and available Allison transmission features in Silverado chassis cab trucks:

Power Take-Off (PTO) option enables users to run power auxiliary equipment such as tow truck winches, hydraulic tools, dump truck bodies, water pumps, garbage truck compactors and bucket trucks

Close-ratio six-speeds, with double overdrive, to climb challenging terrain and maximize fuel economy

Available motorhome and emergency vehicle transmission applications. Allison Automatics allow rescue vehicles to get up to speed faster and ease the integration of body and pumping equipment

Allison’s patented Continuous Power Technology delivers smooth, seamless, full-power shifts, as well as superior acceleration in the Silverado

Ideal integration with the Chevrolet’s Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8. Under a collaborative engineering effort, the Allison 1000/2000 Series transmissions have been optimized to take advantage of the Duramax’s stout 350 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque

Allison FuelSense electronic controls for increased fuel economy and Dynamic Shift Sensing could be available for future releases

Allison Automatics provides value by combining enhanced performance and fuel economy, greater operational flexibility, and improved driver comfort and control with Allison’s reputation for uptime and reliability.

“Designed for high performance and low maintenance, the 1000 Series and 2000 Series transmissions matched with Chevrolet’s Duramax diesel engines are an ideal combination, providing the precise power delivery and superior productivity commercial customers demand,” said Heidi Schutte, vice president, global sales at Allison Transmission.

“Chevrolet and Allison engineers worked closely to provide the optimal integration.”

The Allison-equipped Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks are rated at up to 22,900 lbs GVWR and can be upfitted for urban delivery, construction, landscaping, emergency and numerous other commercial applications. Truck production is expected to begin in late 2018.

“The truck line and powertrain have generated a great deal of customer anticipation and fill a gap in the medium-duty space,” said Tony Uebelhor, owner of Uebelhor & Sons Chevrolet in Jasper IN. “It’s a very durable, heavy-duty transmission that will do the job in any commercial environment.”