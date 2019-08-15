Dana to supply Spicer drive axles, driveshafts to McNeilus

Dana Incorporated will provide its Spicer D172 series heavy-duty tandem axles and its SPL 170 and 250 driveshafts to McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc., as standard equipment for its newly redesigned Oshkosh S-Series Front Discharge Mixer.

The D172 series tandem axle is lightweight without compromising strength, key to the heavy-hauling requirement of the S-Series mixer. Rated for up to 50,000-pound capacity applications and supported by a broad range of gear ratios, up to 6.14:1, the D172 expertly handles the construction environment. In addition, another standard is an integrated, driver-controlled wheel differential lock for maximum traction and spin-out protection.

"Our S-Series has always been known for strength, off-road capability, and reliability," said Christopher Yakes, vice president of Corporate Engineering and general manager, S-Series Business. "We chose Dana drivetrain products as they are distinguished in the industry for their design, durability, and operating efficiency, all characteristics we value for the all-new Oshkosh S-Series."

With torque capacity of 17,000 Nm and 25,000 Nm respectively, the SPL 170 and 250 driveshafts are engineered to supply greater torque, durability, and savings for severe-duty and low-emission, high-efficiency trucks. The High-Power Density™ feature offers a smaller package for larger load-carrying capacity while providing the maximum reliability and efficiency needed in this demanding vocation.