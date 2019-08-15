Skip navigation
Menu
081519 Dana Spicer D172 axles.jpg
Equipment

Dana to supply Spicer drive axles, driveshafts to McNeilus

Dana’s equipment will be standard for redesigned Oshkosh S-Series Front Discharge Mixer.

Dana Incorporated will provide its Spicer D172 series heavy-duty tandem axles and its SPL 170 and 250 driveshafts to McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc., as standard equipment for its newly redesigned Oshkosh S-Series Front Discharge Mixer.

The D172 series tandem axle is lightweight without compromising strength, key to the heavy-hauling requirement of the S-Series mixer.  Rated for up to 50,000-pound capacity applications and supported by a broad range of gear ratios, up to 6.14:1, the D172 expertly handles the construction environment. In addition, another standard is an integrated, driver-controlled wheel differential lock for maximum traction and spin-out protection.

"Our S-Series has always been known for strength, off-road capability, and reliability," said Christopher Yakes, vice president of Corporate Engineering and general manager, S-Series Business.  "We chose Dana drivetrain products as they are distinguished in the industry for their design, durability, and operating efficiency, all characteristics we value for the all-new Oshkosh S-Series."

With torque capacity of 17,000 Nm and 25,000 Nm respectively, the SPL 170 and 250 driveshafts are engineered to supply greater torque, durability, and savings for severe-duty and low-emission, high-efficiency trucks.  The High-Power Density™ feature offers a smaller package for larger load-carrying capacity while providing the maximum reliability and efficiency needed in this demanding vocation.

TAGS: News New Products
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Precedent_MultiTemp_770x400.jpg
Sponsored Content
Precedent offers protection to perishable products during transport
Aug 09, 2019
Baumann
Navistar outlines future path with 'Vision 2025'
Aug 07, 2019
080719 Pirelli tires_edited.jpg
New Pirelli tires for regional applications
Aug 07, 2019
080719 pacific truck colors truck-maintenance.jpg
Understanding the whole maintenance picture
Aug 07, 2019