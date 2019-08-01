Skip navigation
Menu
080119 kenworth alcoa dura black wheels_featured.jpg Photo: Kenworth
Equipment

Kenworth adds Alcoa Dura-Black wheels with new style

Kenworth now offers the new Alcoa Dura-Black wheels with alternative styling for Kenworth heavy and medium duty conventional truck models.

According to Alcoa, the Alcoa Dura-Black wheels provide the same advantages as all lightweight Alcoa forged aluminum wheels, making them lighter and stronger than steel wheels to improve payload and fuel efficiency while increasing resale value over the life of the vehicle.

Both sides of the wheels are treated for flexibility of mounting in steer or drive position. The two-tone rim flange and mounting surface provide a premium appearance and enhanced protection during mounting and while in use.

Beyond the surface, each wheel rim flange and mounting surface appears bright, and in contrast to the wheel’s matte black face. The wheels also feature a color-matched valve stem and Alcoa one-piece hub cover system, and a precision laser-etched logo.

Alcoa Dura-Black wheels are available in popular sizes, including 22.5 inches by 8.25, 9 and 12.25 inches, and 24.5 x 8.25 inches.

Photo: Kenworth080119 kenworth alcoa dura black wheels.jpg

TAGS: News Tires New Products
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
HDA adds Parts South of Georgia to network
Jul 31, 2019
Cummins
Cummins launches online store in United States
Jul 30, 2019
diesel-gauge.png
Diesel technology: Myth vs. fact
Jul 30, 2019
Eaton
Eaton extends warranty period for aftermarket clutches
Jul 29, 2019