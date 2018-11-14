TRAC Intermodal acquires tires services division of Core Fleet, Inc.

TRAC Intermodal, chassis pool manager and intermodal equipment provider, has completed its acquisition of assets relating to the tire services division of Core Fleet, Inc. The acquisition will allow TRAC Intermodal, through its newly formed subsidiary, TRAC Tire Services LLC, to provide tire wholesale, service, parts distribution and retreading to the intermodal and commercial trucking industries.

"This acquisition will enable us to provide improved fleet tire solutions to our customers while controlling their quality and cost," said Jennifer Polli, president and chief executive officer at TRAC Intermodal.

Headquartered in Florence, KY, Core Fleet, Inc. is a nationwide service provider for commercial fleets. Core began operations in 2008 as Retread America. Its tire services division has provided new tire wholesale and parts distribution and has been a supplier to the tire retread market since its inception.

The new facility will accommodate an expanded production facility, warehouse space and administrative offices. The new facility will enable TRAC Tire Services LLC to immediately double its manufacturing capacity.

“The mission of TRAC’s new subsidiary is to supply customers with high quality, comprehensive services, including tire wholesale, parts supply, maintenance and retreading, to meet their commercial fleets’ needs,” Polli added.