WABCO to supply safety technology for Hino's new heavy trucks

WABCO Holdings Inc. announced a strategic partnership with Hino Trucks to provide the latest advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and braking control technology for Hino’s planned debut of heavy-duty trucks in North America.

Hino previously said it would begin series production in early 2019 for its new XL Series line of Classes 7-8 trucks. The company debuted the new models at the Work Truck Show earlier this year.

“WABCO’s global technology leadership in the commercial vehicle industry makes it the perfect partner to support our entry to the North American heavy-duty truck segment,” said Yoshinori Noguchi, president and CEO of Hino Trucks North America.

These trucks will include WABCO’s OnGuardActive collision mitigation system, which assists drivers to recognize and respond to potentially dangerous conditions that could lead to a rear-end collision. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system can autonomously apply the brakes and can bring the vehicle to a complete stop.

Additionally, the Hino trucks will feature the modular braking system platform mBSP to enable anti-lock braking, ESCsmart electronic stability control, OnLaneAlertlane departure warning system, and other systems.

“We are honored that Hino has selected WABCO to support the North American launch of its next-generation heavy-duty trucks, underlining our technology leadership and relentless focus on delivering value for our customers wherever they choose to operate,” said Jon Morrison, WABCO’s president of the Americas.

Hino initially rolled out its first truck in North America back in 2004. It was medium-truck vehicle from parent company Toyota Motor Corp.’s plant in California.

The heavy-duty trucks will be manufactured at a facility in West Virginia.