Expanded maintenance bays, fleet services at Penske's new Evansville, IN facility

Penske Truck Leasing customers in Evansville, IN, can enjoy a new, "state-of-the-art" facility offering improved maintenance and fleet services. Penske just cut the ribbon at its new location, which was chosen for its convenient access to Interstate 64 and Highway 41.

The new facility at 15631 Neeley St. officially opened for business on June 4 and provides full-service truck leasing, consumer and commercial truck rental, contract truck fleet maintenance, and connected fleet solutions. That latter is intended as a value-added resource, Penske notes, to help customers address issues and options related to electronic logging devices, telematics, on-board cameras, and other onboard technology systems.

Photo: Penske Truck Leasing Penske Truck Leasing cut the ribbon on its new facility in Evansville, IN. From left are Penske leaders Debi Tribbey, district financial manager; Dan O'Boyle, senior vice president of the north-central region; Tim Burke, area vice president; Travis Hill, district manager; Jeff Kuhn, assistance district manager; Billy Clark, lease sales representative; Todd Kramer, branch service manager; Amy Pack, branch rental manager; Matt Reinke, district rental manager; and Mike Hudson, district service manager.

"We outgrew our previous facility and needed more space to service our growing customer base," said Dan O'Boyle, senior vice president for Penske's north central region. "The new facility is nearly twice as large as our previous Evansville location."

It also offers more accessible maintenance when needed and additional fleet services, he added: "We now have four truck bays, an automatic wash bay and a fuel island," O'Boyle pointed out. "We have expanded from a 3-acre lot to 7 acres and boast 16,000-square-feet of office and truck maintenance space."

Penske Truck Leasing Evansville also said it will expand its current employee headcount of 40 and is actively hiring for its maintenance department.