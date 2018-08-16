Pyle begins construction on new integrated logistics center

A. Duie Pyle has opened a new service center and is starting construction on its newest integrated logistics center in Hagerstown, MD. According to the company, the new facilities expand Pyle’s Northeast network and help it provide higher levels of service while building additional capacity for customers in the region.

“Pyle has provided comprehensive service to the Hagerstown region for many years, making the area an ideal location for us to build on our commitment to our customers,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL services at Pyle.

He added that by having a physical presence in a leased facility, Pyle aims to provide a higher level of service to its customers by offering a wide range of integrated transportation, warehousing and distribution services under one roof.

“The new service center will also give customers the ability to easily source multiple solutions to improve customer service, control costs and streamline operations,” Luciani added.

The 21-door service center is integrated with Pyle’s commercial transportation resources and provides immediate capacity for customers. The logistics center, which is scheduled to open in 2020, will include more than 80 cross-dock doors for expedited loading and unloading along with a 200,000-sq.-ft. warehouse and full-service fleet maintenance garage.

The company also noted that the Hagerstown integrated logistics center will provide warehousing with same and next-day distribution, assembly and value-added project capabilities, final-mile delivery options, consolidation and de-consolidation, and complete integration with Pyle’s LTL, Brokerage, Custom Dedicated and Warehouse and Distribution solutions.

The Hagerstown service center is in proximity to the I-81 and I-70 corridors as well as nearby rail yards, offering access to all major Northeast and Mid-Atlantic metropolitan areas.