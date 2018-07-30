Kum & Go extends WEX customer card program

WEX has renewed its agreement with Kum & Go to operate and market the company's commercial fuel card program.

Under terms of the contract, Kum & Go and WEX will continue to collaborate to increase sales and marketing resources that further drive Kum & Go's retail business growth.

WEX manages private label and universal fleet cards for Kum & Go, a family-owned convenience store company based in Des Moines, IA, with more than 400 sites and more than 5,000 associates across 11 states.

"Our partnership with WEX brings together a compelling mix of strengths from both organizations," said Sam Herro, Kum & Go retail fuel senior manager. "At Kum & Go, we are on a mission to make days better for our guests by providing more convenience, service, and surprises. Combined with WEX's superior customer service, program flexibility and payment innovation, the partnership helps our organization continue to provide a unique offering that is true to our brand."

WEX now manages customer fueling card programs for all 10 of the Top 10 U.S. convenience store brands by market share, with several signing 10-year pacts with WEX in the past 18 months. WEX also manages customer fueling card programs for most of the major U.S. fuel brands.

"Our partners know they can rely on WEX technology, service and people to deliver consistent sales growth that strengthens customer brand loyalty," WEX Senior Vice President Jay Collins said. "Kum & Go's renewal shows that the industry continues to recognize WEX as a trusted leader in delivering brand-centric commercial card programs."

"WEX works tirelessly to support our partners' needs on a daily basis," Collins said. "Convenience stores know the impact a well-run commercial card program has on their results and their brands, so they rely on WEX to provide programs that deliver a best-in-class customer experience and sustained growth."