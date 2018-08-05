Pilot Flying J makes moves to enhance logistics business

Pilot Flying J announced two partnerships to expand its core logistics business with additional water, sand, and crude hauling capabilities. The company is already the largest North American operator of travel centers and one of the largest tanker fleets in the United States.

“With Pilot Flying J’s fleet size, safety record, balance sheet and geographic reach across all major oil and gas basins, we’re uniquely positioned to serve this industry,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. “These partnerships are a key driver of our growth strategy and demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to diversifying our business.”

The company said it has formed a joint venture known as PWT LCC, which also brings together Produced Water Transfer LLC and Complete Vacuum and Rental LLC. PWT will leverage its tanker fleet and network to provide salt water transportation and disposal services to the oil and gas sector in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Through the PWT venture, Pilot Flying J purchased Bridger Environmental LLC, a salt water transportation and disposal company, from propane supplier Ferrellgas Partners. Pilot Flying J also acquired Ferrellgas Partners’ crude transportation business operating under the Bridger Transportation subsidiary.

Through the deal, Pilot Flying J and PWT will expand their tanker fleet and acquire 10 salt water disposal wells and two crude oil pipeline injection terminals in Wyoming. Pilot Flying J said the acquisition will make it one of the largest third-party crude hauling fleets in the country, with more than 500 trucks.