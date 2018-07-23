In-bed auxiliary tank makes room for more diesel in two pickups

Transfer Flow has released a 40-gallon in-bed auxiliary fuel tank system for the 2018 diesel Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. The 40-gallon fuel tank has a small footprint, maximizing bed space, and a compact height for fitting under many popular tonneau covers, according to the company.

The 40-gallon in-bed auxiliary fuel tank is computer-controlled by Transfer Flow’s TRAX 3 operating system with AutoTrans technology. All TRAX 3 systems include an in-cab LCD that shows fuel levels in both the main and auxiliary tanks and uses computer-controlled automatic fuel transfers.

The patented design of the 40-gallon in-bed auxiliary tank features a preassembled sending unit, rollover valve, and a fuel filter located under a recessed cover box for a clean and versatile fuel tank. This fuel system is manufactured from ReliaSteel, high-yield U.S. aluminized steel; and powder coated black, for superior corrosion resistance and strength. The tank includes internal baffles for reduced fuel slosh and comes complete with all components needed for installation.

Transfer Flow, the leading manufacturer of premier American-made fuel systems, engineers and manufactures aftermarket fuel tank systems and vehicle accessories in Chico, California. Transfer Flow fuel tanks are for every need, including high-capacity replacement tanks, in-bed auxiliary tanks, refueling tanks, and fuel tank toolbox combination systems.