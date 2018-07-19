Chevy targets $48k starting price for medium-duty Silverados

Pricing for the 2019 Silverado medium-duty Chassis Cabs will start at $48,465, Chevrolet announced. That's the MSRP for a Silverado 4500HD 4X2, including a $1,495 destination charge.

The Silverado 4500HD-6500HD Chassis Cab trucks will be sold at more than 400 Chevrolet dealers across the country, the automaker noted. John Schwegman, director of commercial product and medium duty at GM Fleet, noted that the Silverado Chassis Cabs are designed to help fleets right-size their trucks.

Photo: Chevrolet Chevrolet 2019 Silverado 5500HD Chassis Cab

"Bucket truck builders, fleet managers, and many other customers told us they face a dilemma when their GVWR needs exceed 19,500 lbs.," he said. "Some pay for expensive aluminum bodies to save weight so they can stay with a Class 5 chassis; others may spend $10,000 or more to purchase a larger truck with much more GVWR than they need. The Silverado 6500HD gives them capability and protects their bottom line."

The Silverado 4500HD Chassis Cab has a gross vehicle weight of 15,000-16,500 lbs. and will start at an MSRP of $48,465 for regular cab 2WD models and $51,365 for 4WD models. Crew cab 2WD models will start at $52,080 and 4WD models at $55,580.

The Silverado 5500HD Chassis Cab has a gross vehicle weight of 17,500-19,500 lbs. and will start at an MSRP of $51,100 for regular cab 2WD models and $54,000 for 4WD models. Crew cab 2WD models will start at $54,715 and 4WD models at $58,215.

The Silverado 6500HD Chassis Cab has a gross vehicle weight of 21,000-22,900 lbs. and will start at an MSRP of $54,575 for regular cab 2WD models and $57,030 for 4WD models. Crew cab 2WD models will start at $58,190 and 4WD models at $61,245.