Jeep channels yearly desert romp with Wrangler Moab Edition

The annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, UT goes back decades showcasing performance and concept vehicles and is one of the brand's most popular events. The automaker is looking to capture some of that spirit with its 2018 Moab Edition Wrangler.

This is the first limited edition model to be released since the Wrangler's overhaul this year and is based on the Wrangler Sahara. Like other special edition Wranglers and their predecessors, the Moab Edition off-roader sports a bold-lettered name decal on its hood.

The Wrangler Moab Edition boasts some upgraded hardware and features just perfect for exiting the pavement, including:

—Rubicon hood and steel bumpers with removable end caps;

—32-in. mud-terrain tires;

—LED headlights and tail lights;

—a full-time two-speed transfer case;

—a limited-slip rear differential; and

—17-in. low-gloss black wheels with headlight surrounds, grille insets, and tow hooks in matching less-reflective finish.

Inside, the Moab Edition gets leather-trimmed seats, leather-wrapped dashboard, and all-weather floormats as well as some advanced electronics. Blind spot monitoring, a rear cross-path warning, and backup camera with grid line overlays enhance safety, while an 8.4-in. touchscreen with navigation and nine-speaker Alpine sound system deepen the user experience.

The Wrangler Moab Edition comes standard with the Rubicon's rock rails at the sides, Jeep said, or side steps from the Sahara are a no-cost option.

Also standard for this edition is a body color-matching hard top. See if you can picture what the Wrangler Moab's available colors—Granite Crystal, Billet Silver, Punk'n Metallic, Mojito!, Black, Bright White, Sting Gray, Ocean Blue Metallic, and Firecracker Red—will look like.

(We're thinking an especially fizzy green to earn Mojito! its exclamation mark.)